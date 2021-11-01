Reporter killed in Philippines

Manila: A Philippine news reporter has died after being shot multiple times in his home, police said on Sunday, becoming the latest in a long line of journalists slain in the country.

The archipelago nation is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and most of their killers go unpunished. Orlando Dinoy, a reporter for online outfit Newsline Philippines and anchor for Energy FM, was shot six times by a gunman who barged into his apartment in Bansalan town, Mindanao island, local police chief Major Peter Glenn Ipong said.