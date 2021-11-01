 
Monday November 01, 2021
Tunisia rescues 125 migrants

By AFP
November 01, 2021

Tunis:Tunisia’s coastguard has rescued 125 Europe-bound migrants since Saturday, the interior ministry said. A statement on Sunday said 112 of the migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa, and were brought to shore in six separate operations. The nationalities of the others were not specified.