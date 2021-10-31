Routine life continues to suffer as no end to road blockades in sight

Rawalpindi : As thousands of supporters of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Saturday continued their march towards the federal capital, disrupting routine life along the route of the rally and creating severe difficulties for the masses particularly in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Due to an unrest situation, the concerned management of Rawalpindi Railway Station has started to refund tickets here on Saturday.

For four days, the Rawalpindi Railway authorities have been cancelling several trains and altered routes of many others because of the ongoing protest march towards Rawalpindi and Islamabad by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP) leading to loss of millions of rupees. The cancellation of trains and the refund of tickets had inflicted Rs4.9 million loss of the department, the officials told ‘The News’ here on Saturday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan Railways, Nisar Memon said that important decisions will be taken for the safety of passengers so that passengers can safely travel towards their destinations. Passenger’s safety is important for us, he claimed.

A large number of passengers were gathered here in Rawalpindi Railway Station to refund their tickets and strongly protested against the government which was completely failed to settle down all issues with banned TLP even after eleven days.

Similarly, the majority of long routes transporters from Pirwadhai Bus Terminal, Soan Bus/Wagon Terminal. Hamrahi Wagon/Bus Terminal and Karachi Company Wagon/Bus Terminal have refused to ply transports in this situation. Some of the drivers are plying transport but demanding double fares presenting excuse that they will adopt several alternative routes to reach Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Narowal, Gujrat, Wazirabad, and several other cities.

The Metro Bus Service (MBS) has been suspended for over 10 days here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to the prevailing situation.

Metro Bus Authority (MBA) Director Ms. Shumaila said that bus service would remain suspended till the cooling down of the present law and order situation. “We are not in the position to take any kind of risk in the present situation,” she said.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) water supply operation through tankers was suspended for over four days due to blockades of roads.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi was extended the date of submission of forms for Special Exams till November 1, 2021. The BISE was extended the date of submission of admission forms due to bad law and order situation. But, hundreds of students could not submit admission forms for Special Exams because they could not reach the board office near Morgah in the present situation.

The construction material like cement, sand, bricks, crush etc. was not available all around due to blockades of roads. The dealers are selling construction materials in ‘black’ at skyrocketing prices.

Only Airport Road has remained without containers while all other roads including Rawal Road have been blocked with containers, trucks, and trailers.

As the proscribed TLP rally is heading towards Islamabad, the local administration has finalized all the arrangements to prevent the protesters from reaching Faizabad while the security forces have cordoned off the major roads to stop the protesters who have been staging sit-ins on GT Road for the past several days, disrupting routine life and transport services.