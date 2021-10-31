‘Academia-industry linkages vital for patients’ safety, ethical practices and disease prevention’

Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) Prof Shahid Rasool said on Saturday that linkages between medical varsities and hospitals, pharmaceutical industry and the community pharmacies were immensely important to produce trained and qualified pharmacists to ensure patient safety and reduce medication errors.

“Linkages between medical universities and the health sector industry, including pharmaceutical companies and community pharmacy, are immensely important to produce trained and qualified pharmacists, who would in turn safeguard the interests of patients by promoting the ethical prescription and marketing practices at their workplaces," he said while speaking at a ceremony to sign memorandums of understanding with different organisations.

Prof Rasool maintained that only trained and qualified pharmacists could promote ethical practices in the health system and hoped that linkages between academia and industry would produce trained and qualified graduates, who would in turn work effectively and efficiently in the health sector.

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) signed five MoUs with leading hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and community pharmacies during the 2nd International Conference on World Pharmacists Day at the JSMU to provide learning and training opportunities to its students of pharmaceutical sciences.

The MoUs were signed between the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the JSMU and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), leading pharmaceutical firm PharmEvo, Ehad Medical Center, community pharmacy Dvago and High-Q Pharmaceuticals for the training of JSMU graduates in the fields of hospital and community pharmacies and the pharmaceutical industry.

Prof Rasool, who is also the executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JSMU), Karachi, hoped that these partnerships with academia and industry would help in bridging the gap between academia and professional practices.

Principal Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences JSMU Prof Huma Ali said that these initiatives would serve as a stepping stone to establish a system for young pharmacy grads across Industries, hospitals, and community pharmacies for clinical practices, before pursuing their professional practices.

She maintained that these agreements aimed to strengthen the practices and professional training of Pharm-D students of IPS at hospitals, community pharmacies, and the pharmaceutical industrial sector.

Director NICH Professor Nasir Saddal welcomed the initiative and stressed the need for closer ties with the industry to guide the professional development of graduates.

Mansoor Khan, director Pharmevo Limited, said their company was striving for the creation of a healthy society and the promotion of ethical marketing practices in the country where interests of the patients remained a priority in the healthcare system. He vowed to continue supporting the medical universities and the healthcare facilities in the area of research and innovation.

“We are training hundreds of students and healthcare professionals throughout the country, while Pharmevo is also supporting the medical universities and health institutions in conducting research in the field of medical sciences. The objective is to create a healthy society without disease and misery," he added.

Renowned pharmacist and General Manager Ehad Healthcare Umaima Muzammil said the presence of trained and qualified pharmacists at community pharmacies was immensely important for patient safety, avoiding medication errors and ensuring the well-being of patients in general.

Earlier, Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan welcomed the esteemed guests and gave an introductory speech on the importance of pharmaceutical sciences.

Other experts, including Syed Adnan Rizvi, director at Sindh Drug Control Administration; Dr Aslam Shah, senior manager Pharmacy SC Indus; Dr Imran Khan, assistant professor in the Faculty of Computer Science and Centre for Entrepreneurial Development at the IBA; advocate Rashid Mureed, head of Chambers of Cepal & Co. Law firm which serves as Pakistan’s first pharmaceutical

and healthcare law firm; Muhammad Mansoor Khan, Professor Anwar Ejaz Baig, Professor Nawab Manzar, Professor Safila Naveed and Professor Nighat Razvi, also spoke.