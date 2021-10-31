Celebrities become part of awareness campaign in Margalla Hills

Islamabad : Scores of people belonging to all segments of society have been taking a keen interest in the awareness campaign launched by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

According to the details, a number of personalities from different fields including politics, sports, and showbiz have so far attended the sessions in which the participants were apprised of the natural beauty and flora and fauna of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Famous showbiz personality Imran Abbas who attended the event stated in his message “It is great to see such kinds of events that are greatly helpful in making people aware about the importance of the natural environment.”

“I support this cause and ask people to show their love for the natural environment and wildlife with their actions. It is our collective responsibility to play our role for the protection and preservation of this national park,” he said.

The event is also highlighting the importance of the protection of natural habitats of the wildlife species.

The officials of the IWMB informed the participants that they have been making efforts to protect green areas and increase the population of the wildlife animals.

They also pointed out that a Leopard Reserve has also been established to preserve natural habitats of the leopards where they can live in a quiet natural environment. The IWMB chairperson also highlighted that the leopards of the national park have learned to coexist with humans because there are no potential threats in Margallas to leopards. There are also no further encroachments in their habitats due to which no leopard attacks on humans have been reported in the recent past.”