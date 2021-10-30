Covid-19 pandemic: Country’s 19pc population vaccinated so far

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan still falls short of reaching herd immunity from the coronavirus pandemic as only 19 percent of the total population have been fully vaccinated yet, whereas 37 percent have registered themselves for the corona vaccinations, shows the latest data acquired from the ministry of health.

The data updated today shows over 24 million males and approximately 16 million females in Pakistan have been fully vaccinated. Among the transgender community in Pakistan, only 626 people have been vaccinated so far, whereas 532 transgenders have been partially vaccinated. Out of the total four lakh transgenders in Pakistan, only 1327 have registered themselves for the Covid-19 vaccinations.

A source in the ministry of health, when approached by this correspondent, explained that the reason for the low turnover of the Covid-19 vaccination in the transgender community is because of their low population in the country.

The official also explained that the transgender persons are still in the process of getting themselves registered in the Nadra and very few have been issued the national identity cards till now. Therefore, this may also be the reason, told the source.

Around 46 million males and 34 million females from Pakistan have so far registered themselves for the corona vaccinations. 40 million people have been fully vaccinated and 28 million people have been partially vaccinated till now in Pakistan. However, the total number of registries for the corona vaccinations stands around 80 million in the country.

The data available with The News also shows that the total number of health workers who have been vaccinated so far is almost 2.8 million across Pakistan. The statistics shared with this correspondent also reveal age-wise vaccinations in the country. The data includes both partially and fully vaccinated people.

People aging from 18 to 24 are among the top in getting the corona vaccinations. A total of 11.7 million people belonging to this age group have been vaccinated so far. They are followed by the people aging from 50 to 59. The population falling under this age group vaccinated till now stands a little over 10 million, while the population aging from 30 to 34 falls on third, which is followed by the people belonging to the age group of 35 to 39. Interestingly, the population below 18 years of age is the lowest to get the Covid-19 jabs across the country.

From Punjab, a total number of 22 million people have been fully vaccinated, whereas eight million from Sindh, 0.3 million from GB, six million from KP, one million from Islamabad, one million from AJK and 0.9 million from Balochistan have so far been fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic, shows the data.