SC orders demolition of Tejori Heights

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered demolition of under-construction Tejori Heights which was being built over the Railways land in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and directed the builder to pay compensation to the allottees within three months.

While hearing the petition against the construction of Tejori Heights over Railways land, the counsel of the Tejori Height submitted that his client was willing to vacate the premises and sought time to demolish the structure of the building and for settlement with allotees of the building. The SC’s three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, granting the request directed the commissioner Karachi to supervise the demolition exercise of under-construction building and submit report after one month.

The court directed the builder’s counsel to settle the dues of allottees within three months. The court had earlier observed that land documents had been manipulated for raising the multistoryed building and directed the counsel to seek instruction from his client with regard to its demolition.