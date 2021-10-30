Poland summons Belgian ambassador

WARSAW: Poland on Friday summoned the Belgian ambassador to Warsaw on Friday, after Belgium’s prime minister spoke out against his Polish counterpart’s criticism of the EU amid a bitter clash over Poland’s controversial judicial reforms.
Belgian "Prime Minister (Alexander) De Croo has gone too far in testing the limits of Polish-Belgian relations," Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said.
In an interview with the Financial Times published this week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of putting a "gun to our head" by demanding his country reverse judicial reforms while threatening sanctions.
