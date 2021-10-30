No Covid-19 death reported as 353 new cases emerge in Sindh

No one has died due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours in Sindh but 353 people have tested positive for the disease, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection at 7,563 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Friday that 15,233 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 353 people, or 2.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Shah said that the rate of the diagnosed people who had lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 2.3 per cent in Sindh. He said that 11,378 people across the province were currently infected: 11,330 were in self-quarantine at home, 25 at isolation centres and 219 at hospitals, while 218 patients were in critical condition, of whom 11 were on life support.