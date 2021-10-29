Ahsan Bhoon elected SCBA president

LAHORE: Ahsan Bhoon of the Asma Jahangir Group Thursday won the seat of president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) 2021-22, with a big margin.

Bhoon polled 1,548 votes against his rival Sardar Latif Khan Khosa of the Hamid Khan-led Professional Group. Senior PPP leader Khosa managed to get 920 votes. Under the rotation policy, this year president’s seat was given to Punjab.

PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif congratulated Bhoon on his landslide victory. He wrote in a tweet that it was a good sign for the national struggle for the supremacy of Constitution. He said that the success of Asma Jahangir's Group was a sign of the determination of the legal community to never compromise on democratic principles.

PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif also tweeted that he congratulated the Asma Jahangir Group, its candidate Ahsan Bhoon and the panel on their victory in the bar elections. In his victory speech, Bhoon pledged to defend the legal community, the supremacy of the Constitution and end division in the judiciary.

He also pledged to strengthen the country's democratic institutions. Khawar Ikram Bhatti and Wasim Mumtaz Malik of Azad Group were elected vice president and secretary of Punjab, respectively. Polling was held under the supervision of Election Chairman Afrasiab Khan, who would announce the official results in Islamabad on Nov 3.