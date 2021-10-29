Shell, PAPCO to upgrade pipeline

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) entered into a 10-year agreement with Pak-Arab Pipeline Company Limited (PAPCO) to upgrade transportation of fuel through a multi-grade pipeline to transport gasoline, a statement said on Thursday.

PAPCO operates pipeline system to transport fuels from seaports in Karachi to major oil refineries and cities throughout Pakistan. Currently, the pipeline system only transports diesel from Karachi to upcountry locations. The enhancement of the system into multi-grade will enable pipeline movement of motor gasoline, which is currently being moved through trucks across major routes in the country.

“We collaborate with PAPCO to achieve a milestone in the evolution of Pakistan’s energy infrastructure. Over the decade, Shell Pakistan along with other oil marketing companies, has invested in construction of 817 kilometres long pipeline,” CEO and Managing Director Shell Pakistan Haroon Rashid said. This collaboration aims to transport fuel efficiently and safely. It would result in lower fuel transportation cost passing on as a relief to consumers; significantly reduced number of trucks carrying fuel on roads, lower road safety risks, and a decrease in carbon emissions for the country, he added. Rashid thanked the government for taking significant progressive measures such as implementation of Euro-V specifications for diesel and import of motor gasoline in the country. He said these global standards would optimize the country’s energy landscape, ensuring environmental sustainability for a healthy future.