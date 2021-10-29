 
close
Friday October 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Revenue board to set up public desks

October 29, 2021

LAHORE:The Punjab Board of Revenue has taken notice in delay of transfer of inheritance to heirs. Revenue Additional Deputy Commissioner Tauqeer Ilyas has directed all the assistant commissioners to set up public information desks outside their offices. All revenue officers will be required to provide an approved/passed copy at public information desk within 25 days of inheritance registration.