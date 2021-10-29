UK teen jailed for Satanist murder of sisters

LONDON: A British court on Thursday handed down a life sentence to a teenager who stabbed two sisters to death, as police faced severe criticism for delays and misconduct in their investigation.

The Central Criminal Court ordered 19-year-old Danyal Hussein to spend at least 35 years in prison for the killings of the black women, Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, as they sat in a London park.

Smallman, a 27-year-old freelance photographer, and Henry, a 46-year-old social worker, were stabbed multiple times in June last year as they celebrated Henry’s birthday with a nocturnal picnic.

Hussein was convicted of murder in July after police found he had signed a pact in blood with a "demon", promising to kill numerous women in exchange for an assured lottery win.