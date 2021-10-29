Two killed in road accidents

Two people were killed in as many road accidents on Thursday. According to the Steel Town police, 27-year-old Latif, son of Haji Muhammad, died when a speedy dumper hit him in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The police said the driver responsible for the accident managed to escape while the police impounded the dumper. Separately, an unidentified man died after being hit by a speedy car on the Northern Bypass. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Suicide

A youth, Ejaz, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in New Karachi. The family told police that Ejaz ended his life due to financial crisis.