Blockades return creates problems for residents of twin cities

Rawalpindi : The local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad closed all entry and exit points with heavy containers, trucks, and trailers to thwart a possible protest of banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP), creating the worst kind of difficulties for common citizens here on Wednesday forcing people from different walks of life to wander here and there in search of ways to reach their destinations but in vain.

On the other hand, the police of Rawalpindi and Islamabad continuously raided the residence and Madressah of the chief of Rawalpindi chapter of the TLP to arrest him again but he could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

The local administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad also blocked T-Chowk, Soan Bridge, Tarnol, and Kashmir Highway. The concerned authorities also stopped all kinds of movement here at Gujar Khan, Chak Beli Khan Road, Kallar Syedan Road, and Chakwal Road. The government has directed to stop TLP protesters here at Jhelum.

Pedestrians could not move easily due to the closure of all entry and exit points around the twin cities. The office goers and school-going children could not reach their destinations due to road blockades. There was a thin presence of students in private and public educational institutions because parents were worried due the situation.

The routine of Rawalpindi and Islamabad came to a standstill. The shops and markets on Murree Road from Saddar to Faizabad, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Peshawar Road besides internal link roads remained closed throughout the day. As part of the security step, the network signals in some of the sensitive areas were also suspended on Wednesday.

While motorcyclists either manoeuvred through the parked trucks or wriggled under them to cross the blockades at Double Road, Murree Road, Rawal Road, Tipu Road, and Rashid Minhas Road to reach their destinations as offices in twin cities are open and people have no option but to join them fearing reprimand from higher-ups.

Metro Bus Service (MBS) here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad from Saddar to IJP Metro Station on IJ Principal Road was suspended while private service vehicles (PSVs) were also short on all routes due to a fearful situation. A heavy contingent of police was present in every nook and corner of the city to control the law and order situation. All metro stations were packed with well-equipped police officials on the occasion. The Rangers have also been put on standby in different buildings like in Government Gordon College and Municipal Corporation Office.

The Punjab Central Police Office has placed additional police force from four districts at the disposal of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi to assist the local police in maintaining law and order.

Some of the trains have been canceled by Rawalpindi Railway Station due to the law and order situation in the country. The other trains from Rawalpindi to Lahore will adopt some alternative routes to reach their destinations.

The Faizabad Interchange resembled the ‘Red Zone’ where officials of law enforcement agencies completely occupied it from all sides. The motorists coming from Murree, Lahore, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not reach Faizabad because all ways were completely closed from all sides.

All kinds of common and serious patients could not reach hospitals. Even ambulances could not reach hospitals due to blockages of all entry and exit points.

The government had impounded over 400 containers, trucks, and trailers for some days to block the entry and exit points of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It was feared to create the worst shortage of all eatable items particularly vegetables and fruits if the situation did not normalize.

On the other hand, containers, truck, and trailer owners have strongly protested against the government for forcefully impounding their containers for over six days. The drivers and conductors said that some of the containers were filled with eatables but the government was not considering the problems of poor people. Some two days back, local administrations ordered to open all roads but not allowed to go to our homes.