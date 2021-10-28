Kashmir solidarity rallies staged in S Waziristan

WANA: People staged rallies in South Waziristan tribal district to observe black day on October 27, the day when India had abolished special status of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The rallies were staged in Kaniguram, Wana, and the deputy commissioner’s compound, wherein the tribal elders appealed to the United Nations to take notice of the atrocities of Indian army on Kashmiri people. MNA Merajuddin, DeputyCommissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak and other officials and local elders addressed the rallies. The speakers said that the tribals were ready to render sacrifices by helping the army and government of Pakistan and also to help the Kashmiri brethren.