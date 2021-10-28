PPP hopes many will attend protests against inflation on 29th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday announced that it will stage nationwide protests against unprecedented inflation, unemployment and anti-people policies of the incumbent PTI government on October 29.

“The people would participate across the country in the anti-government protest on the instructions of PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and make it a historic demonstration,” said PPP’s Central Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri on Wednesday.

She said the poor people of the country are suffering because of the worst inflation, unemployment and economic woes but the incompetent government of PTI has failed to provide any relief to the people.

She said the PPP leadership only has the ability to uplift the country’s economy and improve people’s economic conditions, adding hundreds of employees of the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) were sacked yesterday by the ruling government in the face of worst inflation which was very shameful and barbaric act of this government. She also urged the people to support PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the upcoming general elections through their votes, saying he would never disappoint them. She said false cases were initiated against the PPP leadership, because they spoke for the rights of the common man. Taking a jibe at PM Imran Khan, she said the incompetent and ‘selected’ prime minister is busy only in taking loans and increasing country’s debts.