Panel formed to probe Shoaib Akhtar, Dr Nauman row

ISLAMABAD: The state-run TV administration has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident, involving former national cricket star Shoaib Akhtar and Dr Nauman Niaz, the host of state-run TV Sports.

The inquiry committee will investigate the situation between Dr Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar, says a statement issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The first meeting was to be held Wednesday.

According to Geo News, the committee would find out why an argument had taken place between the two, both on air and off the air and send its findings to the Minister for Information and Broadcasting. It will hear both before coming to any conclusion regarding the incident happened during ‘ the show ‘Game On Hai’.