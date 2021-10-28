 
Thursday October 28, 2021
Security tightens grip in Sudan

By AFP
October 28, 2021

Khartoum: Sudanese security forces launched sweeping arrests of anti-coup protesters on Wednesday, tightening the regime’s grip while the international community ramped up punitive measures. The World Bank froze aid and the African Union suspended the East African country over this week’s military takeover.