Two more fall prey to Covid in Sindh

The coronavirus claimed two more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours (October 26), taking the death toll to 7,557 in the province. Another 371 cases emerged when 18,195 tests were conducted, showing a two per cent detection rate, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Wednesday.

So far 6,361,099 tests have been conducted, resulting in the detection of 467,797 cases. Of them, 95.9 per cent or 448,697 patients have recovered, including 716 overnight. Currently, 11,543 patients were said to be under treatment. Of them, 11,290 were in home isolation, 27 at isolation centres and 226 at hospitals. The condition of 225 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 371 new cases, 79 have been detected in Karachi -- 30 in District East, 27 in District South, 14 in District Korangi, four in District Central, three in District West and one in District Malir. Hyderabad reported 43 new cases, Thatta 33, Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan 27 each, Matiari 20, Jamshoro 16, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Allahyar 15 each, Badin and Sanghar 14 each, Tharparkar 13, Larkana 11 and Dadu 10 cases.