Progress recognition event held at Gulberg Greens

Islamabad : A corporate event was held in here on Sunday in appreciation of the remarkable progress of Gulberg Greens Islamabad specially the recently launch of ‘E & F executives’ blocks, says a press release.
The event was organised by RJ Greens (Pvt) Ltd & New York Real Estate and Builders in collaboration with IBECHS and ICCI.
Senators, members of national assembly, provisional assemblies, army officers and many other government officials graced the event with their presence.
Speaker National Asad Qaiser was the chief guest on the occasion with Shujaatullah Qureshi, secretary IBECHS as the guest of honour. Both personalities distributed awards to different real estate agents for their outstanding sales of the recently launched blocks. The event was a complete package as the beautiful night was concluded with performances of famous singer Gul Panara and renowned singer Ustaad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.
