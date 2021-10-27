No COVID-19 death

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 that had claimed as many as 2,133 lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district since the advent of the disease did not cause any death in the region in the last 24 hours though 50 new patients were reported from the region taking tally to 142,717.

It is important that no death has been reported due to COVID-19 from the twin cities in the last three days while the number of active cases of the disease belonging to the twin cities has also dropped down to 521 from 662.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that another 39 patients have been tested positive from ICT and 11 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 106,749 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 105,444 have recovered while 938 have lost their lives. On Tuesday, there were a total of 367 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 35968 patients have so far been reported of which 1,195 have lost their lives while 34619 have recovered from the illness. On Tuesday, there were a total of 154 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi.

There were only 15 patients belonging to the district undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 139 were in isolation at their homes on Tuesday.