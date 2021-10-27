Maradona lawyer says late star’s medical treatment ‘very bad’

SAN ISIDRO, Argentina: Diego Maradona’s former lawyer said Monday the medical treatment given to his client was “very bad”, after giving testimony in the investigation into the death of the Argentine football star.

“There were many mistakes made because Diego died, they inflated and inflated the poor guy until his heart exploded,” Matias Morla told reporters after his more than three hours of testimony at the prosecutor’s office in San Isidro.

Authorities in the northern suburb of Buenos Aires are investigating the circumstances of Maradona’s death. The medical treatment Maradona received was “very bad, that’s why he died,” Morla said.