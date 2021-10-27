Timely diagnosis vital for breast cancer treatment

LAHORE:Women should be informed that cancer can be treated and survival rate increases if it is timely diagnosed, said Begum Perveen Sarwar while talking to the media in her office here on Tuesday. Breast cancer awareness seminars are being conducted in educational institutes, especially colleges and universities to raise awareness among young women about prevention, detection and treatment of breast cancer. An event in connection with breast cancer awareness will be held at Governor’s House and will be attended by wife of President Begum Samina Alvi, she said. “We have launched breast cancer awareness campaigns across Punjab including Lahore. Awareness seminars have been organised at Govt Degree College, Islampura, Govt Degree College, Chuna Mandi, Govt Degree College, Shahkot and many other educational institutions.

Laparoscopic course: A three-day "Laparoscopic Advanced Urology Simulation Course" endorsed by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow and Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS, Lahore chapter), concluded at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) on Tuesday.