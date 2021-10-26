China will uphold world peace despite others’ concerns: Xi

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping vowed on Monday that China would always uphold world peace and international rules, amid concerns expressed by the United States and other countries over its increasing assertiveness globally.

The comments come after Taiwan said this month that military tension with China was at its worst in more than 40 years, amid mounting worries that the giant neighbour might try to take back by military force the self-ruled island it claims as its own.

In a speech marking the 50th anniversary of China's return to the United Nations, Xi said it would always be the "builder of world peace" and a "protector of international order", state news agency Xinhua reported.

"China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, unilateralism and protectionism," Xi said, calling for greater global cooperation on issues such as regional conflicts, terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.

Xi urged all countries to promote the values of peace, development, justice, democracy, freedom, making use of a phrase the "common values of all mankind" that he coined and first mentioned in a July speech for the 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

In 1971, the United Nations voted to recognise the People’s Republic of China as the sole representative of China, expelling Taiwan, which had held the UN seat in the name of the Republic of China, its official title.

Xi said reforms on global governance are needed, and that international rules should be decided by all 193 members of the United Nations, instead of by “certain countries or country groupings”, making a veiled criticism of the United States for exerting a dominant influence over international institutions.

He also said all countries should always abide by international rules, and not only when the rules suit them. He said the restoration of all the rights of PRC in the UN 50 years ago is a victory of the Chinese people, and the people from around the world

The past five decades have witnessed China’s peaceful development and its commitment and dedication to the welfare of all humanity. Chinese people have always safeguarded international fairness and justice, and made major contributions to world peace and development

He said we shall be firm in opposing all forms of hegemony and power politics, as well as all forms of unilateralism and protectionism. We should resolutely uphold the authority and standing of the UN, and work together to practice true multilateralism, he added.