‘JI to take youths to Capital for protest on 31st’

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem has asked the government to step down alleging that it was increasing masses’ problems instead of providing them relief.

Addressing a press conference here at Lahore Press Club on Monday, he said the JI had decided to take thousands of unemployed youths to Islamabad on 31 October to hold a historic protest demonstration against the rulers’ anti-people policies. “Thousands of jobless youths will demand jobs from the government and remind the PM of his claim to provide 10 million jobs,” he said.

This government, he said, is completely devoid of vision and will to fix the economy. He said the interest-based economy and capitalism were the roots of all the evils the humanity had been facing for decades. The people, he said, should take a stand against injustice and cruelty and be the part of the JI struggle to get rid of the status quo.