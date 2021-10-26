Orange Train completes one year

LAHORE: A ceremony was held at Dera Gujjaran Depot on one-year completion of Orange Line Metro Train here on Monday. Chinese Acting Consul General to Lahore Peng Zhengwu was the chief guest while Punjab Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Mirza Naseer Inayat, General Manager (Operations) Syed Uzair Shah, representatives of Chinese contractors and other relevant officers attended the ceremony.

A spokesperson for the Provincial Transport Department said that so far 20 million passengers have travelled on Orange Train and its efficiency had been estimated about 99.9 percent while the Train had completed 84,993 trips and covered 11.23 million KM distance in a year.