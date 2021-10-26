Two women among four die in road mishaps

Four people, including two women, lost their lives and two others were injured in various road mishaps in parts of the city on Monday.
A 55-year-old man, Sher Muhammad, son of Imam Buksh, died after a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle within the Shah Latif police’s remits. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).
Police said that deceased was a resident of the Quaidabad area and they had registered a case. In another incident, a woman died and her daughter and son were injured when a speedy vehicle hit them within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. The victims were shifted to the JPMC.
Police said the deceased woman was identified as 70-year-old Hanifa, wife of Munir. She was a resident of Korangi. In another road accident, 53-year-old Fazal Mehmood, son of Kashmir Khan, was killed in Bin Qasim Town.
The body was transported to the JPMC. Police said the driver responsible for the accident managed to flee but they had impounded the vehicle that had hit the man. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.
Meanwhile, a woman, identified as Arfa, daughter of Mir Hazar, died in a road accident within the limits of the Memon Goth police station. The body was taken to the JPMC. Police said she hailed from Punjab. A case has been registered.
