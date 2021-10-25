 
Monday October 25, 2021
Shikarpur Police claim killing dacoit in encounter

October 25, 2021

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police claimed killing a notorious dacoit in an encounter on Sunday. SSP Shikarpur Tanveer Hussain Tunio said the police received a tip-off about the presence of criminals, involved in dacoity, in Humayun Sharif near Maddaji in district Shikarpur. He said as the police neared the criminals, they resorted to firing at the police which triggered an exchange of fire, resulting in killing of one criminal. The other criminals managed to flee, he added.

