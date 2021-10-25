Steps are being taken for polio-free Punjab: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday appealed to parents to get their children immunised against polio. In her message on World Polio Day, the health minister said that making Pakistan free from polio was her mission.

She said, “All necessary measures are being taken to make Punjab free from polio. A clean and safe environment for children is the foremost priority of the government.” All stakeholders are striving to achieve the goal of polio eradication. The role of parents is pivotal and they must get their children vaccinated to safeguard their children from poliovirus. The people must cooperate with health workers. The government is endeavoring to achieve 100 percent vaccination target. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar want to make Pakistan free from polio, said the provincial health minister.