 
close
Monday October 25, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

PML-N continues rallies in Punjab against inflation

News Report
October 25, 2021

FAISALABAD/JHANG: The PML-N Sunday organised a rally to record protests in Faisalabad under the campaign launched by the party leadership against rising inflation in the country.

PML-N’s Divisional President Haji Akram Ansari and other leaders addressed the rally. The speakers said that “people have taken to the streets against the government’s policies”. “The campaign [against inflation] will continue till the rulers are sent packing,” they said.

Meanwhile, the party organised a march in Jhang as well to protest inflation. The PML-N leaders marched from the Circuit House to the Jhang Press Club. Women participating in the demonstrations rallied outside the Press Club and protested with empty utensils in their hands.

More From Top Story
More From Latest