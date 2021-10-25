PML-N continues rallies in Punjab against inflation

FAISALABAD/JHANG: The PML-N Sunday organised a rally to record protests in Faisalabad under the campaign launched by the party leadership against rising inflation in the country.
PML-N’s Divisional President Haji Akram Ansari and other leaders addressed the rally. The speakers said that “people have taken to the streets against the government’s policies”. “The campaign [against inflation] will continue till the rulers are sent packing,” they said.
Meanwhile, the party organised a march in Jhang as well to protest inflation. The PML-N leaders marched from the Circuit House to the Jhang Press Club. Women participating in the demonstrations rallied outside the Press Club and protested with empty utensils in their hands.
HERAT, Afghanistan: Taliban forces on Sunday killed three alleged kidnappers of the Islamic State after an intense...
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has asserted that Lt-General Faiz Hameed is the chief of the Pakistan...
Rawalpindi: The International Olive Council has formally recognized Pakistan as a member of the council. The council...
Sky-high increase in prices of essential commodities of daily use: There is hue and cry across the country due to an...
HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has said all citizens of Pakistan, including minorities, are...
LAHORE: Prices of majority of fruits and vegetables declined this week. But consumes were unable to take advantage...