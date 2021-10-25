PML-N continues rallies in Punjab against inflation

FAISALABAD/JHANG: The PML-N Sunday organised a rally to record protests in Faisalabad under the campaign launched by the party leadership against rising inflation in the country.

PML-N’s Divisional President Haji Akram Ansari and other leaders addressed the rally. The speakers said that “people have taken to the streets against the government’s policies”. “The campaign [against inflation] will continue till the rulers are sent packing,” they said.

Meanwhile, the party organised a march in Jhang as well to protest inflation. The PML-N leaders marched from the Circuit House to the Jhang Press Club. Women participating in the demonstrations rallied outside the Press Club and protested with empty utensils in their hands.