Farmers seek restoration of water supply

PESHAWAR: Thousands of farmers are worried about their crops as water supply has been stopped from the Baizai irrigation canal since October 7.

According to farmers, water supply from the canal was suspended to Ghazi Baba, Peepal and other adjoining villages due to water leakage in the canal. The water supply was restored on October 19 when they raised the issue in the media but was again stopped on October 21 due to reasons best known to the relevant authorities.

“The crops, including wheat, vegetables and sugarcane need water. The Irrigation Department and Shydo are responsible for losses of the farmers,” said Imtiaz Khan, a farmer in Katlang subdivision. He said they were informed by some local officials of the Irrigation Department that water supply had been stopped for some repair work.

“The lack of coordination among the relevant stakeholders is causing losses to farmers. We ask Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take note of our suffering at the hands of the Irrigation Department,” Imtiaz Khan said after a meeting of farmers in Katlang on Sunday.