Man, woman wounded by stray bullets

A man and a woman were wounded after being hit by stray bullets on Sunday. One of the incidents occurred in Lyari and the other in Orangi.

A Chakiwara police official said 20-year-old Ilyas, son of Gul Zareen, was wounded by a stray bullet in the Lyari neighbourhood. He was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Another police official said 45-year-old Bakht Sharina, wife of Shaheen, was wounded by a stray bullet at her house in Orangi Town’s Qasba Colony. She was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.