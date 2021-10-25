Cleanliness drive under way in Malir cantonment

The Cantonment Board Malir (CBM) has undertaken a week-long cleanliness drive in all the residential localities under its jurisdiction.
The campaign launched under the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer Hyder Ali Siyal will continue till Tuesday. Under the campaign, sanitation staff of the CBM has been tasked with collecting waste from residential areas and ensuring its disposal in the safest possible way.
Tractors and other equipment are being used in the campaign to clear residential areas of unnecessary weeds.
The CBM’s sanitation officials have asked the concerned residents to extend their support to the sanitation staff to make the ongoing drive successful. The residents have been asked to leave trash only at the designated garbage dumps for its proper disposal. The CBM’s sanitation staff daily collect over 30 tonnes of waste from the residential areas of the cantonment and dump it regularly at the Jam Chakro landfill site.
