Monday October 25, 2021
World

Colombia’s most-wanted drug lord ‘Otoniel’ captured

AFP
October 25, 2021

Bogota: Colombia’s most-wanted drug trafficker "Otoniel" has been captured, officials said on Saturday, a major victory for the government of the world’s top cocaine exporter.

