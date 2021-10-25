Pope urges governments to stop sending migrants back to Libya

Vatican City: Pope Francis on Sunday urged governments to stop returning migrants to countries like Libya where they are sent to detention centres rife with abuse, and prioritise saving lives of those crossing the Mediterranean.
The pontiff’s message comes as Italy sees an increase in migrant arrivals from Libya, and the debate within a divided EU shifts to migrants entering the bloc’s eastern borders with Belarus.
Taipei: A strong earthquake struck northeastern Taiwan on Sunday, with residents reporting violent shaking in the...
Bangkok: An activist who rose to prominence during Myanmar’s 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight...
Bogota: Colombia’s most-wanted drug trafficker "Otoniel" has been captured, officials said on Saturday, a major...
Montreal: The Canadian coast guard has evacuated 16 people from a burning container ship that is expelling toxic gas...
Rome: Early elections in Italy would be "irresponsible," former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Sunday,...
Pristina: Two Russian diplomats left Kosovo on Sunday after Pristina alleged they had endangered national security, a...