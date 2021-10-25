 
Monday October 25, 2021
AFP
October 25, 2021

Berlin: Germany’s interior minister said on Sunday it was "legitimate" to protect borders, after several EU states asked Brussels to pay for barriers to prevent illegal migrants from entering the bloc. The call came earlier this month, as Poland proposed building a 350 million-euro ($410 million-) wall on its border with Belarus to keep migrants out.

