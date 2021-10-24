PDM stages protest in Sialkot against inflation

SIALKOT: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday staged demonstrations in Sialkot against rising inflation, growing unemployment and economic devastation.

Addressing the protesters, PMLN leader Khawaja Asif said: "We need transparent elections as this is the only solution to inflation."

"The government is not representative of the people, it is working for the mafia," Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Sajid Mir said, adding that "the opponents of Nawaz Sharif are also remembering (fondly) him now".

­The opposition alliance also protested in Multan and Jhang today. PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the series of protests would continue. "Demonstrations will be held in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sahiwal and Mian Channu tomorrow," she said, adding that PDM will also hold protests against inflation in Nawabshah, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal and Mithi. It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM kicked off its 15-day nationwide protest on Wednesday from Rawalpindi against the continuous rise in the prices of petroleum products and edibles.

Earlier, the Opposition Alliance's spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah said committees will be formed at the provincial level to hold the protests. Committees will be formed in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad to determine the locations of the protests in consultation with the districts, he said. Hamdullah said that the duration of the demonstrations is two weeks which can be extended over time. "The PDM leadership and members of the parliament will participate in the protests as much as possible," the spokesperson had added.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistanis suffering from inflation are out on the streets against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the journey of such protest will now lead to its final destiny that is throwing away the PTI-regime, which has made the common man's life miserable.

“Selected prime minister” has no plan to control the surging inflation in the country while from Karachi to Khyber, the exemplary participation of the masses in rallies, organised by the PPP against inflation, has exposed the Imran Khan's fake popularity,” he said while lauding PPP workers for organising protest rallies in Attock, Khyber and Okara districts against unprecedented inflation in the country. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PPP stands firmly with the nation against inflation and skyrocketing prices.