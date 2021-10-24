A time for change

Pakistan has become the fourth most expensive country in the world. The economic factors are worsening daily. The rupee is devaluing in financial markets. One dollar is now close to Rs180. Inflation in the country has peaked in the last few months. Since the PTI has come to power, the country's economy is leaning towards gloom and doom. Though it puts all the blame of the current circumstances on the previous governments of the PPP and the PML-N, it has not done much for the economy either.

It has printed new notes in billions during the period of Corona and lockdowns. Its policies are becoming too much for the country, which invariably means that social life is also disturbed.

Jahangir Jameel

Turbat