Domingo says conditions going to favour BD

SHARJAH: Russell Domingo, the Bangladesh head coach, expects his side to bank on their familiarity of the opponents as well as the conditions when they take on Sri Lanka in their first T20 World Cup Super 12s match on Sunday (today).

The two sides have already played a Test and an ODI series this year, and Bangladesh are aware of Sri Lanka’s white-ball capabilities despite having won the ODI series 2-1 at home. The game is in Sharjah, where the pitches might be similar to the ones Bangladesh played on in Dhaka in August and September.

“I think we have played against Sri Lanka a bit over the last couple of months,” Domingo pointed out. “We have had some good contests against them in ODIs and Tests. We have a well-balanced side with skilful bowlers and some dangerous batters. We have a world-class allrounder in Shakib [Al Hasan].

“These type of conditions can suit us. Sharjah is similar to the wickets in Dhaka. Hopefully that can assist us in tomorrow’s game. We are happy with the 2pm starts - it suits us big time. It takes dew out of the equation. I think our spinners will come very much into the competition. We know a lot of the other teams are focused on the dew.”

Both teams have very little experience of playing in Sharjah, with Sri Lanka having played their first T20I at this venue against Netherlands on Friday. Shakib, though, did play three games in Sharjah for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL recently. Domingo agreed that “scores have come down considerably since the new wickets have been laid” in Sharjah, and expected a certain kind of bowler to make a mark.

“Tall bowlers who hit the wicket have always been in the game,” he said. “I came here with South Africa [eight] years ago. I remember Morne Morkel was very effective [with] the sort of hard length that he bowled. The ball skids through. If you bowl wicket to wicket, spin has opportunity here. LBWs and bowleds come into the game. We are not known as a power-hitting side, so the [shorter boundary] could favour us.”