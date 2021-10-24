Gold rates up Rs1,600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs1,600 per tola on Saturday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), the precious metal closed the day in the local market at Rs127,200/tola.

Similarly, the 10 gram gold price increased by Rs1,371 to Rs109,053. In the international market, however, gold rates remained unchanged at $1,793/ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also remained same at Rs1,260.28.

Local jewelers claimed that rates in the local market, contrary to the past trend, remained Rs2,000/tola higher, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.