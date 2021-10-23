ETEA unveils results of KMU admission test

PESHAWAR: The Educational, Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has announced the results of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Centralized Admission Test (KMU-CAT) 2021 for admissions in allied health sciences.

A press release said KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq and ETEA Executive Director Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat jointly announced the results.

Centralised admission committee coordinator Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed and KMU Director Admission Arshad Khan were also present on the occasion.

According to the results, Ishtiaq Ahmed son of Ahmed and Mohammad Fayyaz son of Gulzada secured first position with 87 marks out of 100, Mohammad Zeeshan son of Taj Wali Khan and Syed Sharifuddin Hashmi got 86 marks and Mohammad Munsif son of Qutb Khan grabbed the third position with 84 marks.

The press release said around 38 candidates got 80 to 89 percent marks in the test. It said that about 276 candidates obtained 70 to 79 percent marks, 660 candidates got 60 to 69 percent marks, 1169 candidates secured 50 to 59 percent marks,

Some 2303 candidates got 40 to 49 percent marks, while 17440 candidates scored less than 40 percent marks.