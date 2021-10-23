Distinction

PESHAWAR: Pir Mehar Ali Shah has successfully defended his PhD thesis at Department of Electrical Engineering, Iqra National University.

His PhD supervisor was Dr Shahryar Shafique Qureshi and the title of his thesis was “Energy Efficient OFDMA PON”.

The thesis examiners were Dr Hafeez Abdul Qayyum from PIEAS, Islamabad, Dr Yousaf Khan from UET, Peshawar and Dr Idress Afridi from PTCL Headquarters, Islamabad.