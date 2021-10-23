Distinction

PESHAWAR: Pir Mehar Ali Shah has successfully defended his PhD thesis at Department of Electrical Engineering, Iqra National University.
His PhD supervisor was Dr Shahryar Shafique Qureshi and the title of his thesis was “Energy Efficient OFDMA PON”.
The thesis examiners were Dr Hafeez Abdul Qayyum from PIEAS, Islamabad, Dr Yousaf Khan from UET, Peshawar and Dr Idress Afridi from PTCL Headquarters, Islamabad.
PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Mohammad Khan on Friday said the abolition of the separate quota after the merger of the former...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have introduced a 15-point strategy to counter rising street crimes and ensure...
PESHAWAR: The Educational, Testing and Evaluation Agency has announced the results of Khyber Medical University ...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has lamented that the rulers are completely devoid of basic understanding of...
PESHAWAR: Chairman All Medical Teaching Institutions Policy Board Prof Dr Nausherwan Burki has said that the most...
LAHORE: On the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan, Secretary Provincial Special Education Department has...