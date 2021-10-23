Pakistani rhapsody

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain urged the private sector to increase the salaries of its employees. It was distressing to know that the government could not tender any subsidies after the exorbitant increase in prices. Here the difference of opinion among the ministers of the government is conspicuous. While one claims that subsidies will be given, another claimed that no subsidies can be provided. He simply advised the private sector to increase salaries.

It seems as though the government does not care about people suffering from inflation. How and why does the federal minister think that the private sector will listen to his advice? Why did the government not take precautionary measures to mitigate the problems faced by the people? Grocery shops, medical stores, petrol pumps, and vegetable markets all increased their prices as soon as the increase in petrol was announced. In addition, it was recently announced that electricity rates would increase as well. It is as though the government wants people to be miserable and aggressive. Inflation causes poverty, gives birth to social crimes and disease like depression, frustration and sense of deprivation and inferiority among the people. The minister made a political statement merely to appease people. Salaries are not likely to increase.

Fawad Hussain Samo

Hyderabad