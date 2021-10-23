PMLN issues schedule for protest against inflation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) on Friday issued a schedule for protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the wake of increasing inflation in the country.

As per party sources, the PMLN would hold rallies in Khanewal and Sialkot on October 23, while protest demonstrations would also be held in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sahiwal and Multan on Oct 27.

PMLN President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Friday appealed to

people to come out of their houses and participate in the rallies against the PTI government. In a statement, he said economic condition of the country could not be improved until the “barbaric government” was sent packing. PMLN leader Rana Sanaullah also urged people to join opposition parties’ in protest against inflation. Masses will heave a sigh of relief only when the corrupt and incompetent PTI would leave the government, he added.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had also announced protest rallies nationwide against rising inflation on Friday. PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that the PDM would hold rallies in different cities around country while in Mianwali and Bhakkar demonstrations 0would be held on Oct 24.