PAC meeting adjourned due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD: The quorum syndrome hit a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee on Friday and the meeting was adjourned without taking up the agenda. The committee was scheduled to take up the audit paras related to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

Besides PAC Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain, only two members Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Shahida Akhtar Ali were present in the meeting. The PAC waited for the members to complete the quorum but failed that left no option for the chairman to adjourn the meeting.

The executive director, PIMS, in an informal conversation with the committee said that in the last one day, 500 dengue patients had come to the PIMS Emergency and 50 dengue patients were admitted to the PIMS while the rest were sent home after initial treatment. He said 100 beds have been allotted for dengue patients in the PIMS hospital while the Ministry of National Health has formed a committee to deal with dengue patients.