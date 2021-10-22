Biker girls

These days, we see many young girls riding bikes in metropolitan cities. Women riding motorcycles is a positive step towards women's empowerment. However, this is a rare sight in rural areas. Families should be commended for allowing their daughters to ride motorcycles freely in the cities. This is a positive aspect as it will allow women to work on motorcycles and contribute to their household income and by extension to the national economy.

On the other hand, a large number of people think that girls should not be allowed to ride bikes because it is ‘inappropriate’. Every time a girl passes by on a motorcycle, everyone stares at her as if something strange is happening. Women are good at driving cars and riding motorcycles. We must also see that women are learning only on their own as many families don't even allow them to learn. Therefore, they should be given proper guidance. For those who are concerned about the safety of these women, they can purchase the scooty that is women-friendly like those used in India, and the Philippines. Women should be allowed to participate in all activities like men. An important part of normalising women on bikes is to stop taking pictures of them. We take pictures and upload them on social media to encourage them but it is also a wrong move. Women riding motorbikes should no longer be considered alien or unusual.

Syed Irfan Haider Sherazi

Gujranwala