Where is the law?

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan ranks 130 out of 139 countries in adherence to rule of law’ (October 19). According to the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index 2021 report, Pakistan ranked among the lowest performers in fields such as constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.
The dismal figures hardly justify the high pedestals on which the institutions which should fulfil these functions place themselves. The government and its institutions should work to improve the situation of the country.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi
The Sindh High Court recently ruled that the minimum wage in Sindh should be Rs25,000 per month. However, past...
These days, we see many young girls riding bikes in metropolitan cities. Women riding motorcycles is a positive step...
It is disgraceful that of the handful of countries with nuclear power, Pakistan is the only one whose electricity and...
The PTI government came to power with the manifesto of bringing ‘change’ within the country. The change was going...
It is indeed a matter of great pride to hear that on October 16, one of Pakistan’s navy’s airborne surveillance...
This refers to the article ‘The power games in the Asia-Pacific’ by Waseem Shabbir . The writer has done a...