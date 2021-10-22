Where is the law?

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan ranks 130 out of 139 countries in adherence to rule of law’ (October 19). According to the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index 2021 report, Pakistan ranked among the lowest performers in fields such as constraints on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory enforcement, civil justice and criminal justice.

The dismal figures hardly justify the high pedestals on which the institutions which should fulfil these functions place themselves. The government and its institutions should work to improve the situation of the country.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi