SECP organises training session

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised a training session on ‘judicial order writing’ for capacity building of its adjudication and enforcement officers, a statement said on Thursday.
Speaking to the event, SECP chairman Amir Khan highlighted tangible improvements witnessed after they established separate adjudication and supervision divisions. “The positive impact of the separation of functions and consolidation of operations is evident from results,” he said.
Senator Waleed Iqbal commended SECP for separating adjudication from the supervision function, saying autonomy of both departments would ensure efficiency and transparency, improving regulatory oversight across sectors.
LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday urged the government to boost export of...
KARACHI: Rider, a tech-led delivery partner for e-commerce retailers, has raised $2.3 million in a seed round led by...
KARACHI: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited made a gas discovery over Mughal kot formation from its exploratory...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs2,000 per tola on Thursday.According to data released by All Sindh...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $24.327 billion in the week ended October 15 from $25.969...
LAHORE: Declining currency value is a new normal in Pakistan these days, and a major cause of price hike, inflation...