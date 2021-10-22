SECP organises training session

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised a training session on ‘judicial order writing’ for capacity building of its adjudication and enforcement officers, a statement said on Thursday.

Speaking to the event, SECP chairman Amir Khan highlighted tangible improvements witnessed after they established separate adjudication and supervision divisions. “The positive impact of the separation of functions and consolidation of operations is evident from results,” he said.

Senator Waleed Iqbal commended SECP for separating adjudication from the supervision function, saying autonomy of both departments would ensure efficiency and transparency, improving regulatory oversight across sectors.