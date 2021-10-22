OGDC finds gas in Balochistan

KARACHI: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) made a gas discovery over Mughal kot formation from its exploratory efforts at Jandran, West X 1 well in Kohlu District of Balochistan, a statement said on Thursday.

“The discovery will add to the hydrocarbons reserves based of OGDCL and of the country,” OGDCL stated. Based on good gas shows during drilling, drill stem test (DST) was performed at Mughalkot Formation, it added.

According to the material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, Jandran West X 1 well was spudded in on May 19, 2021 as an exploratory well and drilled down to a total depth of 1627m.

It said the well had flowed at a rate of 2.391million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas with traces of condensate at well head flowing pressure (WHFP) of 455 pound per square inch (PSI) at 32/64 choke size.

OGDCL being leading exploration & production company in Pakistan has adopted aggressive exploration strategy which has resulted into hydrocarbons discovery over Jandran West X-1. This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country.